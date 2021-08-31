AIADMK Protests Jayalalithaa Varsity Merger: O Panneerselvam & Others Arrested In Chennai

Chennai police on Tuesday arrested senior AIADMK leaders including former Deputy CM O Panneerselvam for protesting against a bill to merge two universities. OPS, the deputy opposition leader had walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session on Tuesday morning. Later the AIADMK staged a ‘road roko’ before the Assembly building in Kalainavar Arangam on Walajah road to protest the bill.

Panneerselvam opposes bill to merge two universities

The bill aims to merge Dr J Jayalalithaa University in Villupuram district with Annamalai University in Chidambaram. It was introduced by Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy in the Assembly on Tuesday. As soon as the bill was introduced, the AIADMK strongly opposed the bill.

Panneerselvam later said that the Jayalalithaa University was named after the late Chief Minister for her contribution towards higher education in Tamil Nadu. When he was disallowed by the Assembly Speaker to continue speaking, OPS walked out of the building with other AIADMK MLAs. Panneerselvam had also stood up to register the party’s stand. Speaker Appavu intervened that the AIADMK members' objection has been registered and it can be taken for discussion.

While asking the AIADMk legislatures to comply with the rules of the House, the speaker said that he has recorded their objections during the introduction of the bill. Panneerselvam can air his views during the discussion over the bill segment-wise, he added.

The AIADMK has also been accusing the ruling DMK of merging Jayalalithaa University with Annamalai University out of political vendetta. However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin defended his government’s decision and denied that any political agenda was behind the move.

It was in February 2021 that the Jayalalithaa University was established after a bill was passed to bifurcate the Thiruvalluvar University and create a new academic institution headquartered in Villupuram. According to the bill, the new university was to start functioning from the academic year of 2021. However, soon after coming into power, the DMK announced that it would merge the university with the Annamalai university in Chidambaram.

According to the Bill, the Annamalai University would be converted from unitary type to affiliating type, by affiliating the colleges situation in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Mayilduthurai districts. It would also amend the Annamalai University Act 2013 (Tamil Nadu Act 20 of 2013) and the Bharathidasan Act 1981 (Tamil Nadu Act 2 of 1982) suitably and also to repeal the Dr Jayalalithaa University Act 2021 (Tamil Nadu Act 5 of 2021).

(Image: PTI)