AIADMK Raises Question on Disproportionate Assets Case Against TN Law Min Pending In SC

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy has been writing back to back letters to the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi insisting him to provide the sanction to reopen judicial investigation against former AIADMK Ministers C Vijayabaskar, KC Veeramani and MR Vijayabaskar.

With the Governor stating that enough documents and reports have not been submitted by the DMK government, a war of letters is ongoing with regard to continuing the Anti-corruption cases against the former ministers from the AIADMK party.

While the DMK is now keen on doing this, the AIADMK party has now hit out at Law Minister Regupathy and has stated that the minister has to first look at his case of disproportionate assets that is pending for over 8 years in the Apex court.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had lodged several complaints against various DMK ministers who held office between 1996 and 2001. These cases were moved to the Supreme Court way back in 2012, when the trial courts had allowed the petitions for discharge without a trial and these orders were upheld by the High Court.

The Supreme Court had in fact issued notices in 2010, to Ministers from the DMK cabinet during the above mentioned period which included the current Law Minister S Regupathy. The case pending in the Supreme court was initially filed in 2001, the trial judges in a sessions court in Pudukkottai ordered by discharging them for offences of disproportionate assets under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2006.

The DMK government had never preferred appeals in the case after assuming power in the same year. The petitioners JM Arumugam, P Ravindran and S Japayapal had moved the revisions to the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in 2011, when the AIADMK came to power, which eventually got dismissed. Since the case moved to the Supreme Court in 2012, there have been recurring hearings. The last hearing in the Supreme Court was heard in January this year.

'If he wants to reopen cases, why doesn't he reopen his pending case and face trial?': Ex-AIADMK MLA

"First of all, if a minister is hell bent on reopening investigations on former ministers, he should see for himself what kind of cases are pending upon him. If he wants to reopen cases, why doesn't he reopen his pending case and face trial? The most alarming fact in our entire country is that, a person like Minister Regupathy who himself is in the middle of a vigilance case is the Minister for Vigilance and that is the sad state of affairs in our current Tamil Nadu Government," says Inbadurai, Ex-MLA and advocate of the AIADMK party.