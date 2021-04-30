AIADMK Refutes Exit Polls, Exudes Confidence Of Winning Another Term In Assembly Elections

Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar has refuted the exit polls depicting a clear majority to rival DMK and exuded confidence of winning the Assembly elections, the results of which will be out on May 2. Speaking with Republic Media Network on Friday, Jayakumar said he doesn't believe in exit poll results.

"We don't believe in exit polls, we believe only in people. People in Tamil Nadu, particularly in 2011 and 2016 supported us in a tremendous way. When our CM, Deputy CM, frontline workers and leaders went for campaigning, people were actually welcoming. This shows we will again be in power." "In 2011 and 2016 also, some had said we will not win. But we emerged victorious. So this will happen in 2021 also. We will strike back," He said.

Responding to the question on exit polls showing AIADMK's defeat, Jayakumar said a similar question was asked to former CM and AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa. She too said that she believed in people, he added.

"In 2016, the same question was asked to Amma, she clearly told we believe in people. So let us wait and see. Exit polls are not reflecting the reality," he said.

DMK Chief MK Stalin has called for a meeting after the exit polls projecting his victory in the elections. Likening the incident to that of 2011 elections, he said DMK had made posters of them winning the 2011 elections, however, people elected AIADMK to power and DMK had to overnight burn all the victory posters.

Exit Polls give clear mandate to DMK and allies

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the results on May 2, Republic-CNX Exit Poll has projected the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led alliance comprising of Congress & others to emerge victorious over the AIADMK & its allies allowing MK Stalin to likely become the CM for the first time ever. DMK and its allies are projected to easily cross the halfway mark in the 234-seat Assembly and obtain absolute majority with MK Stalin's party projected to emerge as the single-largest party. While the AIADMK is projected to win anywhere between 58 to 68 seats, the MK Stalin-led coalition is predicted to win 160 to 170 seats, getting a clear majority o form the next government.

DMK & allies are projected to gain 48.91% of the vote share as per the Republic-CNX Exit Poll while AIADMK & allies are projected to gain 35.5% vote share. The TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK alliance is projected to gain 6.40% vote share while Kamal Haasan-led MNM & allies are projected to receive 3.63% vote share. Other independent candidates are projected to gain 6.02% vote share from the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The poll of all exit polls also shows DMK and its allies winning big with 172 seats. However, May 2 holds the answer.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.