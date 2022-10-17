The rift in AIADMK escalated on Monday as the E Palaniswami-led group stayed away from the Tamil Nadu Assembly as O Panneerselvam retained his position as the Deputy Leader of Opposition. As per the present seating arrangement, both EPS and OPS sit in the front row together in their capacity as the LoP and Deputy LoP respectively. However, after expelling OPS from AIADMK, EPS urged Speaker M Appavu to recognise his supporter and former Minister RB Udayakumar as the Deputy LoP. OPS too submitted letters to the Speaker opposing this arguing that he remains a member of the party as the SC is hearing his plea.

Speaking to the media, OPS said, "We're attending the Tamil Nadu Assembly session today as AIADMK MLAs. Why did they (EPS faction) not attend today's session"? Apart from OPS and EPS, VK Sasikala is also seeking to take charge of AIADMK. At present, the party has 65 MLAs in the state Assembly.

Chennai | Expelled AIADMK leader & MLA, O Panneerselvam sits in the chair of Deputy leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly



Tussle in AIADMK

The leadership struggle in AIADMK came to the fore after DMK's stupendous victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. On July 11, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK ushering in a new chapter in the party's 50-year history. However, a single-judge bench of the Madras HC comprising Justice G Jayachandran ruled in favour of OPS on August 17 restoring the dual leadership in the party. He had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the AIADMK General Council meeting dated July 11 in which he was expelled and EPS was elected interim general secretary.

But, a division bench of the HC set aside this order on September 2. In a partial relief for ex-Tamil Nadu CM OPS, the Supreme Court on September 30 directed that the election for the General Secretary of AIADMK should not be held for now. OPS had challenged the order of the division bench of the Madras High Court restoring E Palaniswami as the interim AIADMK general secretary. The SC issued notice on the plea filed by OPS. The stay on the election will continue until the appeal is heard by the SC on the next date of hearing i.e November 21.