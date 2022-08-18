AIADMK Row: After Setback From HC, EPS Attacks OPS; Says 'he Only Eyes Power'

After AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Thursday made a clarion call to all party functionaries, including VK Sasikala, to work together, following the Madras High Court ruling in favour of him, restoring the dual leadership in the party, the leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK general secretary E Palaniswami (EPS) slammed OPS and said that few people want to take over the party created by MG Ramachandran and Jayalalitha.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, former Tamil Nadu CM EPS said that after the demise of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha, the AIADMK split into two factions but later in 2017 they merged again and a general body was convened, following which the posts of coordinator and co-ordinator were created. Adding further he said that the constitution of AIADMK was amended to give a post to OPS.

'OPS only eyes power in the party': EPS

The former Tamil Nadu CM said that the party cadre and common people wanted unitary leadership. EPS claimed that OPS wrote a letter to the DGP of Tamil Nadu police for stopping the general council scheduled for June 23 from happening. He said that all the invitations for the general council meeting were sent out and signed by him and OPS. "All of suddenly he moved to Madras HC. How can a leader of the party move to the Madras High Court against the party itself?" EPS asked.

AIADMK's General Secretary slammed OPS and said that Panneerselvam does not work hard but he only eyes power in the party. He also accused OPS of being involved in anti-party activities.

"When we invited O Panneerselvam for the General Council meeting he didn't attend and came with rowdies to the Party HQ. How can we unite with him? Members of his family and he need a position in the party. So he invited me to unite AIADMK," EPS was quoted by ANI as saying.

EPS also blamed the AIADMK's Tamil Nadu Assembly defeat on OPS by saying, "During the last elections, everyone accepted me as the CM candidate of AIADMK but O Panneerselvam didn't accept that. Due to this, we lost that election by a difference of 3% votes."

Madras HC rules in favour of OPS

It is pertinent to mention that the Madras High Court, on Wednesday, ruled in favour of O Panneerselvam restoring the dual leadership in the AIADMK party. OPS in his plea had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the AIADMK General Council meeting, dated July 11, in which he was expelled and EPS was elected interim general secretary. A bench of Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras HC also directed that a fresh meeting of the AIADMK General Council be conducted.

Notably, EPS has appealed against the Madras High Court's order passed in favour of OPS, asking for an urgent hearing.