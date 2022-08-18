AIADMK Row: EPS Faction Files Appeal Against Madras HC Verdict In Favour Of OPS

After suffering a major setback in form of a Madras High Court verdict, the AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami-led faction has filed an appeal against the court's Wednesday order. On Wednesday, August 17, the Madras HC ruled in favour of Palaniswami's arch-rival O Panneerselvam restoring the dual leadership in the party.

A bench of Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras HC directed that a fresh meeting of the AIADMK General Council be conducted.

Now, after going through the judgment and a discussion with legal experts, the EPS faction has appealed against the Madras HC order. According to sources, the appeal has been filed against the single judge order and a plea has been submitted to a bench of Justices Sundar Mohan and Duraisamy.

Madras HC rules in favour of OPS

OPS, in his plea, had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the AIADMK General Council meeting. On June 23, in the General Council meeting, the AIADMK expelled Panneerselvam from the party and appointed EPS as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK.

Following OPS's plea, a bench led by Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court directed to conduct a fresh meeting of the AIADMK General Council.

The Madras High Court then on Wednesday ordered in favour of OPS and instructed the AIADMK to hold a fresh election to the General Council meeting and instructed the party to put a stay on the resolutions taken in the previous meeting where the dual leadership structure was struck down by the AIADMK.

Earlier on July 29, a Supreme Court bench headed by CJI NV Ramana asked the High Court to decide the matter afresh in three weeks.