AIADMK Says CM Stalin-led DMK Is 'running Away' From Duty, Seeks White Paper Amid COVID

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami on July 17 demanded the DMK-led government to issue a White Paper on the status of COVID vaccine policy in the state. As the state battles the second wave of COVID, AIADMK accused the ruling DMK govt of dodging its duty by blaming the Centre for the supply of COVID vaccines.

Inculpating the CM Stalin-led DMK regime of not running the state's vaccination drive 'properly', AIADMK's Palaniswami said that initially, the government had spoken about floating global tenders for vaccine procurement and later pledged to take a Central government vaccine manufacturing unit near Tamil Nadu on lease. He further accused CM Stalin of giving false assurances.

"Without telling people who gather to get vaccinated the truth about the availability of the number of vaccine doses, the DMK government is escaping from its duty by easily blaming the Central government," Palaniswami stated.

DMK regime must shun political grudge: AIADMK's Palaniswami

The Opposition leader further maintained that the Tamil Nadu government could not provide its due share of COVID vaccine doses proportionally to its population which has caused an acute shortage. He said that the DMK government should shun a 'political grudge' and rather than blaming 'others' (referring to BJP-led Centre). CM Stalin regime should indulge in protecting the state residents. Palaniswami said that the White Paper release should attach invoices of vaccine doses from the Centre in the past months and the number of people who are vaccinated.

The leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu further stated that there existed no 'proper planning' vis-a-vis aspects of taking district-wise stock of the eligible but not-jabbed people and the number of persons with co-morbidities and the ones who should be prioritised.

Labelling the crowded vaccination centres as callousness on part of the state government, the Opposition leader said that a surge in COVID infections would entail following such gatherings. K Palaniswami accusations surfaced after state CM had written to PM Modi to redress the lopsided allocation of COVID vaccine across the state.

Tamil Nadu CM writes to PM Modi

CM MK Stalin vide a letter dated July 13 sought PM Modi's intervention to redress the imbalance in the COVID-19 vaccine allocation for Tamil Nadu and make a special allocation of 1 crore vaccine doses. TN CM informed that till July 8, 2021, Tamil Nadu had received 29,18,110 vaccines from the Centre, for the people in the 18-44 years category and 1,30,08,440 vaccines for people above 44 years of age.

Remarking that the allocation of vaccines is very inadequate, the erstwhile TN CM said that the state government is finding it very difficult to meet the huge demand for vaccination throughout the state. "The success of my government's effort to eliminate vaccine hesitancy and make the vaccination drive a mass movement now rests on the doses made available to us," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI Unsplash)