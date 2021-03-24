AIADMK Says DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin Concealed Info In TN Polls Declaration; Complains

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has lodged a complaint against DMK Youth Wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin accusing him of improperly disclosing assets and concealing information in his declaration for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

AIADMK's Suryanarayanan filed the complaint with the Election Commission seeking an investigation into Snow Housing Private Limited in which Udhayanidhi Stalin and his mother Durgavathi are allegedly directors. The AIADMK leader, in his complaint, has alleged that Snow Housing Private limited has purchased a residential property in Teynampet for Rs 11.62 crore in 2008 and that the said property was the current residence of MK Stalin.

Further, the AIADMK leader accused Snow Housing Private Limited of not disclosing the yearly income and noted that Udhayanidhi Stalin's annual income according to his declaration in the poll affidavit was only Rs.4.89 lakh in 2019-2020 and Rs 4.4 lakh in 2018-2019 and Rs 1.5 crore in 2017-2018 and Rs 4.12 lakh in 2016-2017. The AIADMK functionary alleged a gross mismatch between the assets of Udhayanidhi in comparison with the income declared by him and called for the Election Commission officials to investigate the matter and take appropriate action if found guilty. Earlier, AIADMK had complained to EC asking them to not allow DMK to raise Jayalalithaa's death in public campaigns as the matter was under investigation by the Arumugaswamy Commission.

DMK-led alliance

DMK finalized the seat-sharing pact with ally Congress after multiple rounds of negotiations and allotted 25 seats along with the Lok Sabha constituency of Kanyakumari to the grand old party. DMK also inked the seat-sharing agreement with Left ally CPI(M) after multiple rounds of deliberation, as the latter demanded more seats to contest from whereas the former refused to budge. Apart from Congress and CPI(M), DMK also sealed the alliance with Viduthalai Makkal Katchi (VCK), allotting them six seats for the Assembly elections.

Three seats were given by DMK to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) while two seats were allotted to Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK). Stalin's party had also sealed the seat-sharing agreement with the Communist Party of India (CPI), giving them six seats. MDMK's chief Vaiko informed on Saturday that the DMK chief MK Stalin has signed an agreement by which 6 assembly seats have been allotted to MDMK. The Kongunaadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) finalized the seat-sharing pact with DMK chief MK Stalin on Tuesday, agreeing to field three candidates under DMK's symbol in the upcoming elections. KMDK general secretary NR Eswaran signed the seat-sharing pact at the DMK headquarters in Chennai along with other members of both parties. The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 6 and the result will be declared on May 2.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.