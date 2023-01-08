AIADMK Seeks DMK's Apology On Bizarre Claim Against PM; 'stooping Low For Political Gains'

Amid the massive furore over Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA GV Markandeyan's controversial statements that linked BJP and PM Modi to former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's death, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) waded into the controversy and slammed the DMK neta's contentious remarks. AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan asked that if Markandeyan had such strong information, why did not he speak when Arumughaswamy Commission saw its extension.

'DMK can stoop this low to gain political mileage': AIADMK

Taking a swipe at DMK neta, AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan stated, "This was uncalled at this juncture. When the Arumughaswamy Commission saw its extension, why he did not speak in front of them? If he had such strong information, he should have said it that time."

On being asked if AIADMK will demand an apology from the DMK MLA, Sathyan asserted that any DMK neta taking law and order in their hands will never show any remorse or regret as it is 'their culture'. He further said that CM Stalin will not act on Markandeyan's contentious remarks. "We definitely seek an apology from DMK MLA and want Stalin to take severe action against the misconduct," he added.

"Markandeyan moved to DMK for trying to have his fortunate luck in DMK. He is trying to play petty politics by pleasing his master Stalin. He is talking ill about the incident, and BJP. It shows the level DMK can stoop low to gain political mileage and advantage," Kovai Sathyan remarked.

Sathyan further asserted that many such people are involved with the party for their personal benefits and mileage. He claimed that leaders set aside their party's ideology to gain personal benefit. "People like Markandeyan are interested in their own self rather than the welfare of people. They keep hopping from one party to another for their own personal benefits and interests," he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai took to Twitter and condemned Markandeyan's statements. He said, "When anger mounts against misgovernance, DMK MLAs have resorted to lies, as always." Annamalai further said that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu should be reminded that the BJP unit for the state will not remain calm forever.

When anger mounts against misgovernance, DMK MLAs have resorted to lies, as always. @CMOTamilnadu should be reminded that @BJP4TamilNadu will not remain calm forever. pic.twitter.com/gMH9oyH1YC — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) January 7, 2023

DMK MLA makes bizarre claim

Notably, a video of Vilathikulam DMK MLA and former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) executive Markandeyan accusing the Prime Minister of killing Jayalalithaa has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Markandeyan can be heard saying, "Who killed that (Jayalalithaa) lady? Modi ji killed her. She contested against him for Prime Ministership."

"How can she contest? None apart from me should contest. This is what Modi Ji said," he claimed. Markandeyan further alleged that it was BJP who killed her.