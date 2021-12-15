AIADMK Slams CM Stalin Govt Over Raids On Ex-min Thangamani; Calls It 'political Vendetta'

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday hit out at the MK Stalin-led government and alleged that the vigilance action against former minister P Thangamani was due to "political vendetta" and the "growing clout".

Earlier in the day, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided Thangamani's premises in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case.

AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and Leader of Opposition (LoP) K Palaniswami called it a "diversionary tactic" by Chief Minister MK Stalin. They also alleged that DMK was apprehensive about AIADMK's "growing resurgence" following the organisational polls.

"Unable to stand this and due to personal and political vendetta, the DVAC has been unleashed on Thangamani," the two leaders said in a joint statement.

AIADMK coordinator and joint coordinator further stated that the move was to divert attention, citing there were reports and comments from politicals that Tamil Nadu CM was being 'directed' by his son-in-law, adding that there were "talks of elevating his son Udhayanidhi".

DVAC registers disproportionate assets case against Thangamani after raids

The DVAC on Wednesday conducted raids across multiple locations and registered a case against former AIADMK minister P Thangamani. The raids were carried out in connection with a disproportionate case, police said.

During the AIADMK regime, Thangamani held the Electricity and Prohibition and Excise portfolios. The FIR on him stated that the 61-year-old and his son have invested the "ill-gotten" money in crypto assets.

The allegations against the AIADMK leader was that he acquired over Rs 4.85 crore assets disproportionate to known sources from May 2016 to March 2020.

DVAC conducts raids at AIADMK MLA SP Velumani's residence

In August, DVAC conducted raids at more than 52 locations including the residence of AIADMK legislator SP Velumani. The raids were in relation to a corruption case registered by the DVAC, In July too, raids were conducted at multiple locations in connection with ex-AIADMK minister Vijaybhaskar's properties.