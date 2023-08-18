AIADMK 'slave Of BJP', AIIMS-Madurai Show-off: MK Stalin Gets Tamil Nadu In Polls Mood

AIADMK is a 'slave of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)', said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday while addressing the public in Ramanathapuram. "AIADMK is a slave of BJP. DMK is a state party, yes we are and we raise voices against issues of all states. BJP used to call us anti-Indians but now BJP is real anti-Indians," Stalin said.

Meanwhile, speaking about the developments regarding All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) coming up in Madurai, Stalin claimed that its construction will be a 'show off for the upcoming elections'.

"In 2015, they announced AllMS, but (till) now only contracts have been done. It has been nine years. When they will build AIIMS will be a show-off for the upcoming parliament elections. Because we ask these questions, they (BJP) are fighting with DMK", Stalin added.

Notably, the Central government on Thursday issued a tender inviting pre-qualification applications for the construction of buildings and site development for AIIMS in Madurai. The project is planned to be built in 33 months in two phases. An additional wing for Ayurvedic treatment has also been announced alongside the original plan.