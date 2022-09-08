The rift in AIADMK again came to the fore as the O Panneerselvam camp urged the Tamil Nadu DGP to prevent Edappadi Palaniswami from entering the party headquarters in Chennai on Thursday. In a letter addressed to DGP C Sylendra Babu a day earlier, AIADMK leader V Pugazhendi contended that the case for the possession of the premises was pending before the Supreme Court. Recalling the clashes that took place on July 11, he argued that not allowing anyone to enter the headquarters would enable the CB-CID to conduct a fair probe into the incident.

V Pugazhendi remarked, "As per the honourable High Court order, a CB-CID investigation is going on and at the time of investigation today, CV Shanmugam has voluntarily interfered and entered inside the AIADMK head office premises and misled the police officers. If the police permit K Palanisamy and CV Shanmugam and others to enter the AIADMK head office premises tomorrow, they will tamper with the party records, membership details and account details. It will lead to disastrous result. If the respondent is allowed to enter the AIADMK head office, CB-CID won't be able to investigate properly."

Here is OPS camp's letter to DGP:

Row over AIADMK headquarters

The AIADMK headquarters was locked and sealed by the Revenue Divisional Officer on July 11 when clashes took place between the EPS and EPS factions. While both leaders approached the Madras High Court against this action, it directed the RDO to hand over the keys of the AIADMK headquarters to EPS. In its order dated July 20, the HC also ordered the police to provide necessary protection to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Thereafter, OPS challenged the HC order before the Supreme Court.

Appearing for him, senior advocate Shekhar Naphade argued that his client continues to be the Coordinator of AIADMK and thus, deserves access to the headquarters. While the bench of then CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar issued notice on this plea and sought a response from the RDO and the EPS faction of AIADMK, it refused to stay the HC order. On Wednesday, the EPS faction declared that he will visit the AIADMK headquarters today with other party leaders.

Leadership tussle

On July 11, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK ushering in a new chapter in the party's 50-year history. However, a single-judge bench of the Madras HC comprising Justice G Jayachandran ruled in favour of OPS restoring the dual leadership in the party. He had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the AIADMK General Council meeting dated July 11 in which he was expelled and EPS was elected interim general secretary. However, a division bench of the HC set aside this order on September 2 in a big setback for OPS.