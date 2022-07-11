Last Updated:

AIADMK Strips OPS From Party's Primary Membership At EPS-led General Council Meet

AIADMK General Council in its meeting passed a special resolution to strip O Panneerselvam from the primary membership for acting against the party’s interest.

In a big breakthrough, AIADMK General Council in its meeting passed a special resolution to strip O Panneerselvam from the primary membership of AIADMK for acting against the party’s interest. This came after Edappadi K Palaniswami was appointed as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK. 

AIADMK quashed the dual leadership structure and EPS officially took over the party in its General Council Meeting on Monday. A total of 16 resolutions were passed at the AIADMK General Council meeting at the party's office in Vanagaram, Chennai, amid much opposition from the OPS.

Earlier in the day, supporters of OPS and EPS clashed in Chennai and burned down posters and banners. Dramatic scenes were witnessed outside the party headquarters in Chennai as Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Pannerselvam (OPS) factions clashed violently. EPS and OPS factions pelted stones at each other outside the AIADMK party office in Chennai with many sustaining injuries in the clash. Some people were seen forcing their way into the party office by breaking open the doors despite high security. 

Notably, Madras High Court gave a green signal for AIADMK General Council Meeting to be held today while rejecting a plea by O Panneerselvam to stall the meeting which proposed to revive the Interim General Secretary post and abolish the coordinator as well as joint coordinator posts. 

AIADMK passes 16 resolutions

  • The AIADMK General Council adopted a resolution to revive the post of general secretary, enabling all primary members of the party to elect one person for the party's top post; to elect the general secretary. 
  • The general council proposed to terminate the post of "coordinator / co-coordinator" lending a blow to O Panneerselvam.
  • The General Council then passed a resolution to scrap dual leadership and create a Deputy General Secretary post for the party.
  • The AIADMK unanimously elected Edappadi K Palaniswami as party interim general secretary till a general secretary is elected as per amended bylaws, 4 months from now.
  • The AIADMK General Council adopted a resolution to remove O Paneerselvam from party's primary membership
  • The Council adopted a resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for Periyar, MG Ramachandran (MGR), and J Jayalalithaa.
  • The party also adopted a resolution that empowered the General Secretary to select the Deputy General Secretary of AIADMK.
  • The Council denounced DMK for abolishing all the welfare policies brought in by former Chief Ministers EPS and J Jayalalithaa.
  • The party called for a protest against fuel price rise and rising crime rates under DMK.
  • The AIADMK also urged the state and Central governments to stop Karnataka from building the Mekedatu dam.
  • The Council called for building rehabilitation centres for Sri Lankan Tamils and refugees entering the state amid the crisis in the neighbouring country.
