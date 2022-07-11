AIADMK Strips OPS From Party's Primary Membership At EPS-led General Council Meet

In a big breakthrough, AIADMK General Council in its meeting passed a special resolution to strip O Panneerselvam from the primary membership of AIADMK for acting against the party’s interest. This came after Edappadi K Palaniswami was appointed as the interim General Secretary of AIADMK.

AIADMK quashed the dual leadership structure and EPS officially took over the party in its General Council Meeting on Monday. A total of 16 resolutions were passed at the AIADMK General Council meeting at the party's office in Vanagaram, Chennai, amid much opposition from the OPS.

Earlier in the day, supporters of OPS and EPS clashed in Chennai and burned down posters and banners. Dramatic scenes were witnessed outside the party headquarters in Chennai as Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Pannerselvam (OPS) factions clashed violently. EPS and OPS factions pelted stones at each other outside the AIADMK party office in Chennai with many sustaining injuries in the clash. Some people were seen forcing their way into the party office by breaking open the doors despite high security.

Notably, Madras High Court gave a green signal for AIADMK General Council Meeting to be held today while rejecting a plea by O Panneerselvam to stall the meeting which proposed to revive the Interim General Secretary post and abolish the coordinator as well as joint coordinator posts.

AIADMK passes 16 resolutions