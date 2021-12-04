AIADMK To Elect Leadership As O Panneerselvam And E Palaniswami File Nomination

AIADMK is all set to have an elected leadership for the first time after J Jayalalithaa’s death as O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami filed their nominations on Saturday. O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami submitted their nomination form for the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator respectively to the party’s election commissioners C Ponnaiyan and Pollachi V Jayaraman at the AIADMK headquarters. Both leaders are to be elected unopposed.

To keep expelled leader Sasikala at bay, AIADMK amended its bylaws on Wednesday. The amendment that was brought in at the Executive Committee meeting buttresses its norms to retain the current leadership structure of the top two positions -coordinator and joint coordinator- held by Palaniswami and Pannerselvam. The latest amendments mandate a 'single vote' by primary members to elect the top leadership, which is the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator. While there are two positions, there cannot be separate votes.

Change in the hierarchy of AIADMK

Since the formation of the party in 1972, the highest post in the party was that of the General Secretary which was held by him and later by Jayalalithaa. After Jayalalithaa's death, her close aide Sasikala took over as interim General Secretary. She served as the interim General Secretary for a month as the Supreme Court convicted her in the disproportionate assets case in February 2017 and was sentenced to four years in jail.

During the same year, the AIADMK repealed a bylaw that scrapped the party’s all-powerful general secretary post and resolved that Jayalalithaa would be their eternal general secretary. It transferred the powers of the general secretary by introducing new posts- coordinator and joint coordinator- which went to Panneerselvam and Palaniswami respectively who were then ruling the state as deputy chief minister and chief minister. The recent amendment of the bylaws strengthens the top dual leadership party structure.

Sasikala reacted to the amendment saying, "The party was functioning for the needs of a few and stressed the situation will change very soon. Underlining that AIADMK has forever functioned as a movement for simple volunteers and has gone on to become the third-largest party, Sasikala added," But looking at the situation today, it is heartbreaking for every volunteer to think if this is why our two great leaders worked their blood and sweat tirelessly to save the party," she said in a statement."

Image: Republic World