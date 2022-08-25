AIADMK Tussle: EPS Group Urges HC To Quash Verdict Favouring OPS; Calls It 'unacceptable'

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday began hearing the plea filed by AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) challenging the orders of a single judge bench in favour of his arch-rival O Panneerselvam (OPS) wherein the court nullified the party's general council meeting held on July 11 this year and ordered maintenance of status-quo ante as of June 23, 2022.

EPS' side argued in the HC that the earlier verdict by a single judge is unacceptable, adding that it is entirely based on conjectures. They also called the finding of the single judge that the invite for the General Council meeting was not given by an authorised person, false. Arguing further, EPS' counsel said that the verdict is against the wishes of a majority of the General council members and the verdict has been given to favour an individual called O Panneerselvam.

"Everything was done according to party protocols and more than 2500 general council members have given a petition to the Election commission for EPS to be the general secretary," the EPS side told Madra HC. Adding further they said that the verdict of coordinator and co-coordinator coming back together to hold another general council is impossible. Arguing against the verdict given in favour of OPS, the EPS faction said that the verdict has pushed the party into a dormant state and hence it has to be dismissed.

Madras HC rules in favour of OPS

OPS, in his plea, had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the AIADMK General Council meeting. On June 23, in the General Council meeting, the AIADMK expelled Panneerselvam from the party and appointed EPS as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK.

Following OPS's plea, a bench led by Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court directed to conduct a fresh meeting of the AIADMK General Council. The Madras High Court then on August 17, ordered in favour of OPS and instructed the AIADMK to hold a fresh election at the General Council meeting and instructed the party to put a stay on the resolutions taken in the previous meeting where the dual leadership structure was struck down by the AIADMK.

Earlier on July 29, a Supreme Court bench headed by CJI NV Ramana asked the High Court to decide the matter afresh in three weeks.