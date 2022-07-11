In a major setback for former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam, the Madras High Court allowed AIADMK to hold its General Council meeting as scheduled on Monday. A single bench of Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy had reserved on July 8 OPS' plea seeking to stall this meeting which might see the abolition of the dual leadership arrangement and the election of his rival E Palaniswami as the interim general secretary of AIADMK. Earlier in the day, supporters of OPS and EPS clashed in Chennai and burned down posters and banners.

Madras HC gives green signal for AIADMK general council meeting to be held today; rejects plea by O Panneerselvam to stall the meeting which proposes to revive interim general secretary post and abolish coordinator as well as joint coordinator posts. pic.twitter.com/4IfBDs3jsl — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Jayalalithaa's demise sparks vacuum in AIADMK

J Jayalalithaa's untimely demise on December 5, 2016, led to a vacuum in her party which was initially filled by O Panneerselvam. But, her close confidante Sasikala was elected as the General Secretary of the party and sought to take over as the CM of the state in February 2017. While Panneerselvam resigned from his post and backed her candidature, he subsequently rebelled against her. After the Supreme Court convicted Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, her camp picked EPS as OPS' replacement

However, the AIADMK factions led by the then CM and Panneerselvam merged on August 21, 2017, and paved the way for the removal of Sasikala from the party. In the General Council meeting held on that day, the rules and regulations of the bye-laws were amended vesting the powers and responsibilities of the General Secretary in two new posts- Coordinator and Joint Coordinator. While three-time Tamil Nadu CM OPS who was made the Deputy CM was appointed as the Coordinator, EPS assumed charge as the Joint Coordinator.

Legal battle over leadership tussle

The leadership struggle in AIADMK again came to the fore after DMK's stupendous victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Ahead of AIADMK's General Council meeting scheduled for June 23, OPS moved the Madras HC expressing apprehension that the party Joint Coordinator and his supporters planned to unilaterally introduce an agenda to restore the General Secretary's post. While refusing to stop the meeting from going ahead, a division bench of the HC comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan ordered that no decision can be taken on any other matter than the 23 items mentioned in the draft resolution.

However, the joy of the OPS camp was shortlived. On July 6, the Supreme Court stayed the aforesaid order of the Madras HC preventing AIADMK's General Council from amending party bye-laws to enable unitary leadership. Observing that it cannot interfere with the internal functioning of a political party, it also refused to stay the AIADMK General Council meeting. On July 5, OPS moved the Madras HC once again in a last-ditch attempt to stop this meeting from taking place. While dismissing his suit, Justice Ramasamy held that the meeting can be conducted in accordance with the law.