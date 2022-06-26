AIADMK Tussle: Panneerselvam Digs At Edappadi Palaniswami Camp; 'cadres Are On My Side'

In a key political update from the state of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday took a dig at Edappadi K Palaniswami camp and said 'cadres are on my side', asserting that people and party workers would punish his detractors.

While speaking to the media, O Panneerselvam (OPS) said, "Party workers are on my side," adding that he would also always be with the cadres. On his arrival here, en route to his home district of Theni, OPS was accorded a warm welcome by his supporters.

Slamming Joint Coordinator Palaniswami's (EPS) camp for seeking to elbow him out of his position of party coordinator, Panneerselvam said that the people of Tamil Nadu and cadres would teach a fitting lesson and punish those who were behind the 'web of conspiracy', and for being responsible for the current 'extraordinary situation' in the party.

The AIADMK had days ago said that the General Council would meet again on July 11 and EPS would be made the single, supreme leader. The war of words between the EPS and OPS factions continued amidst this.

OPS vs EPS

A tussle has been going on between former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and his former deputy CM and coordinator O Panneersevelam (OPS) over single leadership in the party. While Palaniswami is all for a single, supreme party post, Panneersevelam claims that the general body cannot pass the resolution without his signature as per party by-law.

The party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator, after the demise of former CM Jayalalithaa in 2016. Since the district secretary meeting on June 14, voices have grown louder for single leadership in the party.

(With PTI Inputs)