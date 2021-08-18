AIADMK Walks Out From Tamil Nadu Assembly Over Kodanad Probe; Alleges Political Vendetta

AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam sat outside the Tamil Nadu Assembly after staging a walkout opposing the state government on Wednesday. The CM Stalin-led state government had urged to conduct an additional probe in the Kodanad robbery and murder case. A break-in and murder at her 800-acre property of late CM Jayalalithaa's residence was reported after her death on April 24, 2017, at Kodanad in Kerala. He also brought up the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and said that the party was going to fulfil every promise made in their election manifesto.

AIADMK refuses to attend Assembly sessions

The opposition leaders of AIADMK decided to walk out of the State Assembly when the proposal to conduct an additional probe in the Kodanad case was passed by the DMK. The AIDMK alleged that the DMK was attempting to foist a false case against them. Former DyCM Pannerselvam implied that the AIADMK would further boycott the ongoing assembly sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Palaniswami stated, "The Kodanad robbery and murder case is a court-monitored probe. Subjecting on the same Palaniswami said, "Recently there have been reports that prime suspect Sayan's secret statement has been taken, it has my name and that of some other colleagues. we strongly refute this. By this, DMK is attempting to threaten us."

CM Stalin responds

CM Stalin, while issuing a comment on the AIADMK walkout on the Kodanad case, stated that the investigation was underway with the permission of the Court and as per its rulings'. The Tamil Nadu CM said, "We are doing what we had promised in our election manifesto, that is to find the real culprits behind the deaths that all seem to have taken place leaving a lot of inconsistencies. We had promised we will conduct a proper investigation and bring the real culprits to justice without any political interference and that is what the govt is doing with the help of the law. Only those who are guilty will fear the reopening of the case. The innocent need not worry."

Further, CM Stalin assured that there was no political vendetta involved in the matter and rather dubbed it as a 'fair investigation'. BJP's representative Nainar Nagendran, while speaking on the matter, said, "The reopening of the case has caused a stir, to which I reply, only when you're guilty will you need to worry."

CM Stalin vows to fulfil promises made in manifesto

While responding to Udhayanidhi Stalin's query on NEET, CM Stalin issued a clarification that as far as the NEET issue was concerned, all parties had taken in a unanimous voice and unanimous decision against NEET and that there would be no change in that. "This is what we had promised in our election manifesto that NEET will be cancelled in the state of Tamil Nadu and that is what we are working towards. That is our stand. We (DMK) had promised in our election manifesto that once we come to power, we will ban neet, and we are will definitely take action on that," said CM MK Stalin.

He also added that that is why as soon as the DMK came to power, the retired Justice AK Ranjan committee had been formed and with the committee having completed the task and issued a report, the report would currently being considered legally and discussions would continue in this session.

