AIADMK Worker Moves HC Against Election Of OPS, EPS; Says 'stopped From Filing Nomination'

A veteran AIADMK worker moved the Madras High Court on Monday seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India not to approve the posts of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator. Even as AIADMK announced that O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami were elected unopposed as Coordinator and Joint Coordinator on Monday, the petitioner J Jayachandran requested the court to restrain the party from announcing the election results. Mentioning that he has been a loyal worker of the party since more than 30 years, Jayachandran contended that OPS and EPS had acted in a "whimsical manner" even as VK Sasikala's expulsion is subjudice.

Moreover, he complained that the agenda of the Executive Council Meeting convened on December 1 was not communicated to anybody while the rule mandating 21-day notice prior to the announcement of the organisational election was flouted. In a startling claim, the petitioner alleged that he was "brutally manhandled" and physically prevented from entering the party office on December 4 as he attempted to file his nomination papers. He also claimed that C Prasad, a long time member of AIADMK, also suffered the same fate a day earlier.

The petition added, "I humbly submit that the first respondent (ECI) being the constitutional custodian to safeguard the interest of the party should play a leading role to eradicate such illegalities. Otherwise, the fundamental right of citizens to have a free and fair election even with respect to the internal post in a party should not go awry". In the December 1 meeting, AIADMK amended its bylaws mandating the primary members to elect the Coordinator and Joint Coordinator by a single vote. As separate votes cannot be cast for these two positions, this was perceived as a bid to stop Sasikala from regaining control of AIADMK.

Sasikala's ouster and dual leadership formula

J Jayalalithaa's untimely demise on December 5, 2016, led to a vacuum in her party which was initially filled by OPS. But, her close confidante Sasikala was elected as the General Secretary of the party and sought to take over as the CM of the state in February 2017. While Panneerselvam resigned from his post and backed her candidature, he subsequently rebelled against her. After the Supreme Court convicted Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, her camp picked E Palaniswami as OPS' replacement.

However, the AIADMK factions led by the then CM and Panneerselvam merged on August 21, 2017, and paved the way for the removal of Sasikala from the party. After being released on serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case on January 27 earlier this year, she announced her comeback in politics before briefly stepping aside before the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. But after AIADMK's defeat, she toured several parts of the state, reached out to lower-level and mid-level functionaries of the party and asserted that she remains the General Secretary.

Image: PTI