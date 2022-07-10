EPS Camp Holds Urgent Meet Ahead Of Madras HC's Verdict On AIADMK General Council Meet

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) camp supporting Edappadi K Palaniswami met at his residence on Sunday ahead of Madras High Court's verdict on party treasurer O Panneerselvam's plea against holding the General Council meeting on Monday, July 11.

Since last month, the AIADMK has been witnessing intra-party tussle over the issue of single-leadership and Palaniswami has the backing of an overwhelming majority and Panneerselvam has been cast aside in the party. Sources indicate that the AIADMK may soon act against Panneerselvam.

On Friday, the Madras High Court said that it would deliver its order at 9 a.m. on Monday an hour before the commencement of the meeting. Panneerselvam had filed a plea against holding the meeting.

Now the fate of the meeting depends on the court's verdict. Panneerselvam is against the meeting and Palaniswami, who is likely to be elected the supreme leader in the GC meeting, is for it.

Not possible to continue with Panneerselvam: AIADMK's Munusamy

Senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy on Saturday alleged that O Pannerselvan sided with the MK Stalin-led DMK and asserted that it is not possible to have ties with him.

"Panneerselvam is siding with the DMK regime and when he lauds the ruling party, it would lead to separation," Munusamy told reporters in Chennai. "To please Chief Minister M K Stalin, Panneerselvam recently offered to personally contribute Rs 50 lakh to help Sri Lanka."

It was a 'selfish' move since he did not consult top leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on what could be done for that cause on the AIADMK's behalf, he said. Hence, it is not possible to journey together with such a person, Munusamy said.

OPS had said he would make the contribution in his personal capacity when the State government initiated measures to provide humanitarian aid to the neighbouring country, he recalled.

(With agency inputs)