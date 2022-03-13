AIADMK's Jayakumar Gets Bail In Land Grabbing Case, Slams DMK For 'political Vendetta'

Senior leader of the AIADMK D Jayakumar, arrested in connection with three cases, was released from the Central prison in Chennai on Saturday. The former Fisheries Minister of Tamil Nadu was released after being granted conditional bail by the Madras High Court in the land grabbing case. He was earlier granted bail in two cases for assaulting and parading a DMK member after removing the latter's shirt during the civic polls as he allegedly cast a bogus vote, and staged a protest after a clash with the DMK members over booth capturing.

Jayakumar called his arrest a 'political vendetta' and blamed the ruling DMK for the same. "Stalin's DMK thinks it can finish off the AIADMK by foisting cases against its leaders. Even if thousands of Stalin's come, the AIADMK cannot be destroyed," Jayakumar told reporters outside the jail. The former Tamil Nadu Minister stepped out of the prison to a rousing reception by the AIADMK leaders and cadres.

'No water to drink, no mat to sleep on'

Also, outside the prison was party men with whom Jayakumar raised slogans denouncing the DMK government. The former Minister alleged there was no water to drink in the prison or even a mat to sleep on. "I had to sleep on the floor," the AIADMK leader said, adding that his release signified that truth has triumphed.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Supporters of former AIADMK minister and party's Organisational Secretary D Jayakumar welcome him as he reaches his residence in Chennai, after being granted conditional bail in a land grab case. pic.twitter.com/2kVuDKvw77 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

After his release from jail, Jayakumar was called on by the party high command. Party coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami called on him at his residence and enquired about his health. The former Minister thanked them and party cadres who stood by him.

Jayakumar granted bail in land grabbing case

With respect to the land grabbing case, Jayakumar was granted bail on the condition that he execute a personal bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties each for a like sum, and also stay in Tiruchirappalli and appear before the police for two weeks. Thereafter, he is required to appear before the crime branch police here every Monday till further orders.

(With inputs from PTI)