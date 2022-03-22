AIADMK's O Panneerselvam Tells Arumughaswamy Commission He 'didn't Meet Amma For 74 Days'

Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) appeared before the Justice Arumugasamy Commission for the second time on Tuesday over the investigation of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa's death and reiterated that he did not meet the late TN CM for several days before her demise.

"Today I appeared before the commission of inquiry and answered all questions asked to me honestly. There is no difference when I say I didn't meet Amma Jayalalithaa. For 74 days I did not see her. People had raised demands over her death and doubts about Chinamma (Sasikala). I had only requested the commission for the truth to come out, Personally, I have respect for Chinamma," said O Panneerselvam while addressing the media.

Meanwhile, Maimun Batcha, the advocate for Apollo Hospital, was quoted by ANI saying, "Former CM O Panneerselvam stated that there was no medical report that raised doubt or disputed the treatment given to late CM Jayalalithaa. He made it clear that inquiry commission was constituted due to the suspicion of the public."

On Monday, the Justice Arumugasamy Commission had questioned O Panneerselvam (OPS) and Sasikala's sister-in-law Ilavarasi. The Commission is probing the appropriateness, efficacy, adequacy, or inadequacy of the treatment given to Jayalalithaa during her 75-day hospitalization in 2016. The one-man Commission by retired Justice A Arumughaswamy was announced in August 2017 by then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami Recently, the Supreme Court directed the constitution of a medical board comprising of AIIMS doctors to assist the Commission.

"I don't know anything. I do not know what treatment was given to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospital and by which team of doctors. I had no knowledge even as to why Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital. I came to know only about it after hearing from the Chief Secretary in the hospital," OPS said to the Commission.

What is the mystery behind Jayalalithaa's death?

Two months after Jayalalithaa's death, senior AIADMK leader PH Pandian in 2017 had alleged that 'Amma' was pushed from her Poes Garden residence, which led to hospitalisation, further claiming that her closest aide VK Sasikala had allegedly given ‘slow poison’ to Jayalalitha. Following the claim, several AIADMK leaders had sought a probe into the leader's death. Jayalalithaa passed away on 5 December 2016 at Apollo Hospital in Chennai due to a cardiac arrest.

On 27 July 2021, The DMK-led Tamil Nadu Government had sought permission from the Supreme Court to restart the inquiry into her death, as the inquiry into the mystery surrounding Jayalalithaa's death, was one of the poll promises made by DMK in the 2021 State Assembly Election.