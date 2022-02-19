AICC constitutes seven-member coordination committee for Tripura

Agartala, Feb 19 (PTI) The AICC has constituted a seven-member coordination committee for Tripura, which goes to assembly elections early next year.

Congress general secretary Ajay Kumar, also the AICC in-charge of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, has been made the chairman of the coordination committee, while veteran party leader Gopal Roy has been named the convener of the panel.

"Former MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha, who had joined the Congress deserting the ruling BJP found place in the committee as members. AICC secretary Szarita Laiphlang has also been included in the panel as a member," AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said in an official communiqué on Saturday.

However, the PCC headed by Birajit Sinha has not been dissolved.

Sinha said that the Ajay Kumar-led committee will play a key role in adopting policies for the party and ensure better coordination with the PCC and its frontal organisations.

"As per the party constitution, the PCC has the overall power to run the party. The seven-member coordination committee will assist the PCC to chalk out strategies or programmes to be implemented by the party," Gopal Roy said.

However, a section of party leaders felt that the PCC's power has been literally clipped after the formation of the coordination committee.

"The PCC will have to work under the direct guidance of the coordination committee as it comprises leaders like Ajay Kumar and Laiphlang," a party functionary said on condition of anonymity. PTI PS ACD ACD

