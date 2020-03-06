'Congress Government In MP Is Safe, Will Complete 5 Years': AICC Gen Sec KC Venugopal

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh and Congress alleging BJP of 'horse-trading,' All India Congress Committee General Secretary KC Venugopal on Friday assured that the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by the Congress party is safe and will complete its full term.

Slamming the BJP over Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang's resignation, AICC General Secretary Venugopal said, "Nothing will happen in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is very safe and will complete five years. The entire country is facing the Coronavirus issue and economic slowdown and people are in distress, but the BJP is interested in horse-trading."

"BJP is trying to topple the elected government in Madhya Pradesh. They are offering big money. But their attempt is not going to be successful," he added.

Venugopal demands Centre to discuss Delhi violence in parliament

Talking about the recent suspension of 7 Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha's current session, the Congress leader said, "I don't know where this government is taking our democracy. Do they want India to become a banana republic? It is the fundamental right of MPs to raise the issue concerning people in the House."

Venugopal also demanded the Centre to discuss Delhi violence in the Parliament. "When Parliament is meeting, the issue of Delhi violence should be discussed. Why are they running away from the discussion? They are afraid of free and fair discussion over the incident. They have a guilty conscious. That's why they running away. They cannot prevent us from raising the issue," he said.

"There should be a concrete discussion. Those who are responsible should be punished. We will press for discussion and the government cannot suppress us," the AICC general secretary demanded.

Madhya Pradesh political turmoil

On March 5, SP MLA Rajesh Shukla and BSP MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha said that they had not received any offer from the BJP to switch sides and that they are still backing the Kamal Nath government. On Thursday, top sources of Republic TV had stated that some Congress MLAs from MP had reached Bengaluru and that there was a possibility that 14 MLAs might resign from the government.

On Monday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs to bring down the Congress government in the state. Congress had won a slender majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2018. Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly.

(With ANI inputs)