AICC Member Speaks Against 12 Cong Ministers Of MVA; Levels Allegations Against Sena, NCP

Congress leader and Member of All India Congress Committee (AICC) from Mumbai, Vishwabandhu Rai on Tuesday alleged that 12 ministers of the grand old party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, are not working in "true interest of the party".

Vishwabandhu Rai in his letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also claimed that the ministers have taken "no major steps to fulfil the promises made in the manifestos".

Rai's letter has also stated that the Congress ministers are instead working for their own "vested interest". Moreover, he referred to Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's 2019 promise of providing houses to people under the SRA scheme. However, Rai has alleged that the ministers from the Congress party are not fulfilling his promise.

"In 2019, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had promised to provide houses up to 500 sq ft to Mumbai residents under SRA scheme. The Congress ministers have not initiated any steps in fulfilling this promise," claimed Vishwabandhu Rai.

"Uddhav Thackeray is taking all the credit; NCP has poached 18 Congress councillors"

In his letter, the Congress leader has also claimed that Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is taking the credit for the work that was promised by the Congress as the ministers from the grand old party are not fulfilling the manifesto promises.

In another allegation, he stated that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is a part of the MVA coalition government, has "poached" 18 Congress councillors and made them a part of the NCP while some others are joining the Shiv Sena.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is taking all credit for waiving off taxes on houses up to 500 sq ft in Mumbai. The Congress party's manifesto is being completely ignored," Rai said in his letter. "Moreover, several officials of Congress party are involved in party hopping and joining NCP and Shiv Sena, which is also the alliance partner in the government," he added.

Among other things, Rai also referred to the recent row over Rahul Gandhi's visit to Maharashtra wherein his rally was not permitted by the MVA government owing to COVID-19 concerns. Moreover, he also alleged that the Congress party had also promised to waive off the electricity bill in Maharashtra, but has not done so, even as the state's Ministry of Power is with Congress.

With ANI inputs