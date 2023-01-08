'AIIMS & PM Modi Led...': DMK MLA Who Blamed PM Modi For Jayalalithaa's Death Confronted

Republic Media Network on Sunday, January 8, confronted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Markandeyan who blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's death.

In an exclusive conversation, Markandeyan said, "At the public meeting, I said that matter was the AIIMS hospital is under the control of the government of India, the medical minister. Prime Minister Modi is the head of cabinet ministers. The AIIMS and PM Modi led the cabinet to play an irresponsible role in the situation...When former CM MGR was sick, his recovery was aided by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi."

He said that the former Palaniswami government appointed a commission to investigate Jayalalithaa's death. "(The Commission found that) YVC Reddy and Dr Babu Abraham along with other doctors treated Jayalalithaa under the guidance of AIIMS. However, despite a suggestion from Apollo Hospital to perform angio and surgery. The hospital refused it."

DMK MLA makes bizarre 'PM Modi killed Jayalalithaa' claim

In the viral video, Markandeyan can be heard saying, "Who killed that (Jayalalithaa) lady? Modi ji killed her. She contested against him for Prime Ministership."

"How can she contest? None apart from me should contest. This is what Modi Ji said," he claimed. He also alleged that it was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who killed her (Jayalalithaa).

BJP hits back

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has condemned Markandeyan's statement. He said that DMK MLAs are resorting to lies as anger against misgovernance is mounting.

"When anger mounts against misgovernance, DMK MLAs have resorted to lies, as always. @CMOTamilnadu should be reminded that @BJP4TamilNadu will not remain calm forever," he said.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP leader SG Suryah said, "DMK MLAs have resorted to lies, as always. The reason why DMK has resorted to such deep gimmicks is their misgovernance is very rampant. There is anger among people because they are unable to fulfil their poll promises."

The BJP leader further accused MK Stalin's party of using diversionary tactics to hide its misgovernance. "The Chief Minister who also holds the portfolio of the state home ministry should come out and condemn Markandeyan's statements or take a legal course that ensures his arrest," he added.