Following the directions of the Calcutta High Court, West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee has been taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Odisha's Bhubaneswar city and has been admitted there. This came after the High Court pulled up the state-run SSKM hospital in West Bengal for giving protection and shelter to the ruling party leaders being quizzed by the ED.

He arrived in Bhubaneswar early this morning and is presently being admitted to one of the private wards with a special team of doctors who are examining him. After a screening of his health condition, the minister was taken to a special cabin, reported PTI citing an official. A detailed report is expected to be submitted by the AIIMS Bhubaneswar, as directed by the court.

In a first response from the hospital, a senior doctor while speaking to the media informed that a four-member committee has been formed to examine the Minister. "A committee with four members has been formed and we will divulge further information after proper examination", he said.

Partha Chatterjee shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on directions of Calcutta HC

Notably, the state minister and former education minister Partha Chatterjee was earlier admitted to SSKM hospital in Kolkata by the Enforcement Directorate after he complained of chest pains. However, later the Calcutta High Court instructed the central agency to transfer the Minister to AIIMS in Bhubaneswar.

In addition to that, the court has directed AIIMS Bhubaneswar to submit a report to the investigating officer and medical officer who accompanied Chatterjee in the air ambulance. The Calcutta HC has also directed that the minister, be produced before a special ED court in Kolkata through virtual mode at 4 PM on Monday.

This came two days after the Minister was arrested by the ED after raiding multiple locations in the state in connection to the SSC recruitment scam. Along with him, one of his close aides, Arpita Mukherjee was also arrested by the ED on the same day. Notably, Chatterjee was the education minister in the state when the alleged SSC scam took place in several West Bengal government-run and-aided schools.

Image: ANI/Republic