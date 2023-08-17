AIIMS Madurai Tender Issued After 4.5 Years Of Laying Foundation Stone

Nearly five years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai, the Union government on Thursday finally floated a tender for the construction of the much-delayed project.

The project is planned to be built in 33 months in two phases. An additional wing for Ayurvedic treatment has also been announced alongside the original plan.

In January 2019, PM Modi visited the site and laid the foundation stone to build the medical facility in Madurai's Thoppur area, which promised to cater to the medical needs in the southern states of the country. Around 224.24 acres of land was acquired for the construction with an estimated budget of Rs 1264 crores. The AIIMS in Madurai was planned to accommodate at least 750 beds and other latest medical facilities.

PM Modi had stated in the event that the construction would be completed and Madurai AIIMS would be up and running in 45 months. But apart from the fence that was constructed around the land acquired and a small office that was built for administrative purposes, no other works began, which led to huge debates and controversies around the project. The students who got enrolled even attend the classes along with students of Ramanathapuram Government Medical College.

At this point, the Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA) has now issued tenders, stating that the budget to build the AIIMS in Madurai has been acquired. In the announcement, JICA has stated that the construction would be completed in two phases within 33 months. According to the announcement, the hospital building in AIIMS Madurai will be built in an area of around 108,325 sqm with 870 beds and high-tech medical equipment and facilities that would be made ready along with 30 beds for Ayurvedic treatments as well. Similarly, 150 medical and nursing seats would be provided along with classrooms and other infrastructure, including hostels, canteens, auditorium, labs, etc. The total area of the premises would be somewhere around 2,00,851sqm.

The tenders to apply for the construction and site development as well as the contract-based jobs have been made available online and interested companies can apply till September 18.

Madurai AIIMS has been a topic of debate between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu. In fact, Udhyanidhi Stalin used a red brick as a symbol of Madurai AIIMS and mocked the Centre about the delay during the 2021 election campaign.

In fact, in the recent monsoon session of the parliament, the DMK MPs raised the AIIMS issue, for which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave a response stating the reasons for the delay.

Speaking on the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on August 10, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman blamed the state government and said the budget for the proposed AIIMS hospital at Madurai escalated by Rs 700 crore since land acquisition was delayed when the DMK members questioned the Centre on the status of the project. Following this, Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday attacked Sitharaman, stating that Sitharaman lied in the Parliament when she accused the state of having delayed land acquisition for AIIMS Madurai.

Tamil Nadu has long been waiting for such a government medical facility to open its doors in the state. As the tenders have now been issued and the project has a target to be completed by 2026, the public seems to be eagerly awaiting the completion of the project.