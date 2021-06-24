'Aim To Steal Centre's Ration': BJP Amid AAP Govt's Plea To Allow Door-to-door Delivery

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi fired fresh allegations on the Delhi government over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's letter for door-to-door ration. According to Lekhi, the door-to-door scheme was to steal ration provided by the Centre. She cited the example of no 'water pipes to the colonies of taxpayers' and added that the Chief Minister could not do this, but he is demanding the Centre's scheme.

She questioned Delhi Government's capability to deliver the ration.

"Delhi government's door-to-door ration delivery scheme was meant to steal the ration provided by the Central government. Do you think that those who could not lay water pipes to the colonies of taxpayers like South Extension, Greater Kailash, C R Park can deliver ration door to door?" the BJP MP questioned.

Allegations over vaccination

Additionally, Lekhi said that the Delhi government can not make the vaccine available even to a vaccination centre at a school, but the Central Government is providing free vaccines. She also responded to a tweet posted by CM Kejriwal and ridiculed it by stating Centre cannot engage in confrontations all the time. The BJP leader also compared Arvind Kejriwal to 'anti-national forces' in her statement.

Kejriwal cannot provide free vaccines provided by the Central Government in vaccination centres but he talks about door-to-door ration, tweeted Meenakshi Lekhi in Hindi.

केजरीवालजी से केंद्र सरकार द्वारा दी गई फ़्री वैक्सीन तो वैक्सीनेशन सेंटरो पर पहुँचाई नहीं जा रही और बात घर घर राशन पहुँचाने की कर रहे हैं, राशन ले जाने के लिए ट्रकों की जगह ऑटो का नम्बर दे रहे हैं, वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड लागू नही कर रहे बस भ्रष्टाचार के नये तरीक़े ढूँढते रहते हैं pic.twitter.com/JtGXstDjSZ — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) June 23, 2021

She also dragged Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her criticism and added that Kejriwal's support to her means he is against all women who were allegedly raped in Bengal during post-poll violence.

"If the anti-national forces come with many faces like Dashanan, we know where they gain their strength from. If you want to support Mamata Banerjee, then you are talking against all those women who were raped and against all those Dalits whose houses have been burnt," attacked Meenakshi Lekhi.

The BJP leader further talked about no vaccination for tribals in Jharkhand and UK fugitive Nirav Modi.

"People like him (Nirav Modi) need to be extradited to India so that it can be figured how they fled the country and where they have hidden their money outside India. I want to thank the Indian government to actively pursue the matter," she concluded.

Kejriwal's letter to PM Modi over door-to-door ration scheme

On June 8, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written a letter to PM Modi requesting to restart the 'doorstep ration delivery scheme' in Delhi. In the two-page letter to PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal stated that the AAP-led government had always supported the Centre when it came to matters of 'national interest' and in turn, wanted PM Modi's support for this scheme. He had also offered to amend it as per the Central government's wishes.

(Inputs from ANI)