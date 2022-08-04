AIMIM Backs Oppn VP Candidate Margaret Alva; 'She's Woman; Hails From Minority Background'

The Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Thursday, in a video message, urged the members of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to vote for a candidate of their choice "without fear". The leader has now received the backing of Assaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Thursday, who stated that she is a woman and belongs to a minority community.

While speaking to media, AIMIM Member of Parliament Imtiaz Jaleel said, "We discussed Margaret Alva's name (opposition VP candidate) and decided that the whole AIMIM party will support her, help her and stand with her. She is a woman and hails from a minority background. The country would be happy to see her, we wish her success."

This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extended its support to Margaret Alva. Speaking to reporters, AAP MP Sanjay Singh announced that the party had decided to put its weight behind the senior Congress leader for the post. Several other Opposition parties like JMM and RJD have extended support to Alva.

Vice Presidential polls 2022

The term of office of the 13th Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu will end on August 10. As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, "An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of Vice-President shall be completed before the expiration of the term".

On June 29, the Election Commission announced that the next Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6. The EC further informed that the counting of the votes will also be held on the same day. The last date for nominations is July 19, the Commission added. The Vice President is elected by an electoral college where Members of Parliament from both Houses of Parliament - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - will cast their vote. The voting is done by secret ballot.

In July, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA proposed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as their candidate for the position of Vice-President. While, the Opposition, barring TMC, announced Congress leader Margaret Alva as their joint candidate.