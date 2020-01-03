AIMIM Brands Shiv Sena Hypocritical As Uddhav Thackeray Snubs Savarkar's Kin

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan slammed Shiv Sena for their 'hypocritical' stance over Savarkar saying that Sena should clarify once and for all. On Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray not only refused to meet Veer Savarkar’s grand-nephew Ranjit but also kept him waiting for nearly 50 minutes in the Mantralaya. The grand-nephew approached Uddhav over the recent controversy of the booklet that was released by Congress Seva Dal on Veer Savarkar which included numerous controversial mentions.

When asked whether he thought this was a mistake, Pathan speaking to Republic World, said, "Uddhav Thackeray has committed many mistakes. The entire country is seeing his mistakes. It was Uddhav who said that Savarkar should be given a Bharat Ratna, now their behavior has changed because they are with Congress. They should explain clearly what their stand is. Congress should also ask them what their stand is." Waris Pathan added that Shiv Sena, BJP and Congress, are all alike since all three engage in hypocrisy, nothing else.

What the Congress booklet claims

A booklet being distributed in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal on Thursday has made several claims against Veer Savarkar. Republic TV has accessed the booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ that contains many controversial portions such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. The Seva Dal is the grassroots organization of the Congress party. Pertinently, it cites a mention from the book ‘Freedom at Midnight’ by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

