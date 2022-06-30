AIMIM Breaks Silence After Its 4 MLAs Join RJD; 'Will Win 24 Seats In Bihar Next Time'

After 4 of its 5 MLAs in Bihar joined RJD on Wednesday, AIMIM predicted that it will win 24 seats in the next Assembly elections in the state. Taking to Twitter, Bihar AIMIM president Akhtarul Iman downplayed party legislators Muhammed Izhar Asfi, Shahnawaz Alam, Syed Ruknuddin and Azhar Nayeemi jumping ship to RJD. He pointed out that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party had secured 5 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls merely a year after it opened its account in the state by winning the Kishanganj by-election.

After the defections, Iman is the only AIMIM MLA in the Bihar Assembly. Addressing the media alongside the newly inducted MLAs, RJD leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said, "We had 75 seats first, then by-elections were held in which the people of Bochaha put the NDA's seat in the Grand Alliance's account. I am happy that now the single largest party in the Bihar assembly is RJD. Earlier, we had 76 seats, now 4 more AIMIM members have joined us". Subsequently, Bihar Minister Shahnawaz Hussain asserted that RJD will remain in the opposition and Nitish Kumar shall continue to remain the CM till 2025.

एक टूटा था तो 5 आये, 4 टूटे हैं तो 24 लेकर आउंगा : pic.twitter.com/PzdcMTaHB1 — Akhtarul Iman (@Akhtaruliman5) June 29, 2022

AIMIM's gradual national expansion

With one MP and 7 MLAs in Telangana, AIMIM is considered a formidable force in Hyderabad. In recent years, however, the party has spread its wings to different parts of the country including Maharashtra and Bihar. For instance, AIMIM bagged one Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly seats in Maharashtra in 2019. Moreover, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party's candidates won 5 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls. Refuting the accusation that AIMIM was responsible for Mahagatbandhan's defeat, Owaisi pointed out that NDA's victory margin on the aforesaid seats was more than the votes secured by his party.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, AIMIM had the best strike rate among all other parties by winning 44 out of the 51 wards in which it fielded candidates. Recently, the party contested the local bodies' election in Gujarat in an alliance with Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party winning 17 seats in the Municipalities of Modasa, Godhra and Bharuch. On the other hand, the Owaisi-led party failed to win a single seat in West Bengal as well as Tamil Nadu. Despite Asaduddin Owaisi addressing hundreds of meetings for the party, AIMIM also drew a blank in UP last year while garnering a vote share of 0.49%.