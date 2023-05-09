AIMIM Calls The Kerala Story 'propaganda Film', Says Director-producer Must Be Jailed

Former MLA and spokesperson of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Waris Pathan, on Tuesday, reiterated his party's stance on The Kerala Story by calling it a 'propaganda film'. In a video message on Twitter, he even said that film spreads hatred and that its director and producer must be jailed for this. "The Kerala Story is a false and propaganda film. Such a film that spreads hatred should be banned and its producer and director should be picked up and put in jail," he said.

“The kerala story “एक झूठी और propaganda film है।

ऐसी फ़िल्म जो नफ़रत फैलाए उसको banned करना चाहिए और उसके producer director को उठाके जेल में डालना चाहिए। सुनिए……… pic.twitter.com/d7FQril31h May 9, 2023

"What is the government doing? You banned the BBC documentary then why are you letting this film run?" he questioned adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promotion of this 'false' movie is the most surprising.

"Manipur is burning, more than a hundred people died but he is silent. Our Jawans were killed in Kashmir but he is silent," Pathan said. As for the death toll in Manipur, about 60 people have been killed in the violence, according to CM N Biren Singh.

Furthermore, Pathan recalled German dictator, Adolf Hitler, equating the movie as one of the ways in which he spread hate in Germany and committed atrocities on the Jews. "We want everyone to live with love and peace but by making one such film you are just spreading hate against a community. I completely oppose this film," he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi targets The Kerala Story

AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi too believes that The Kerala Story is based on lies. He even targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a 'film promoter' for backing the movie. "Our prime minister has become an actor as well as a film promoter. The one who is the Prime Minister of 130 crore people is promoting a false film. I want to ask the filmmakers whether this is fiction or fact. How long will you live by defaming Muslims and telling lies," Owaisi said while speaking to reporters on Monday.

The Kerala Story has created an intense political storm as the West Bengal government banned the movie whereas the UP government has made it tax-free.