AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Booked Over Alleged Inflammatory Remarks By Delhi Police

An FIR has been registered against the AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday over alleged inflammatory remarks by the IFSO Unit of the Delhi Police.

In a massive development, an FIR has been registered against the AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi over alleged inflammatory remarks by the Delhi Police IFSO Unit (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) on Thursday. Dasna Devi Temple priest Swami Yati Narasimhananda's name is also mentioned in the FIR. The Delhi Police IFSO unit has registered a case under various provisions against those who were allegedly spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which is detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquillity.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi booked for alleged inflammatory speech

The Delhi Police further informed that after analysing social media two FIRs have also been registered against those posting and sharing messages about ruining peace and inciting people on the basis of various divisive lines. One case has been registered against Nupur Sharma and the other one was against multiple social media entities which included Naveen Kumar Jindal, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari, Anil Kumar Meena, and Pooja Shakun based on the analysis. Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details.

The sections under which the case has been registered under 153 (punishment to a person indulged in vilification upon any religion, race, of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion), 295 (intent to insult the religion of a class of persons), and 505 ( statement conducing with an intent to incite any community) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police functions under the Special Cell. It is a specialised unit that handles all complex and sensitive cases of cybercrime including those in which victims are women and children.

(Image: PTI)

