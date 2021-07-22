AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Hits Out At RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Over CAA-NRC

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday has criticised RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, a day after the latter claimed that the debate on the CAA-NRC issue is over. Taking to Twitter, Owaisi asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) keeps the backdoor open for non-Muslims who are excluded from NRC. He further stated that the same is not option for Muslims and that they are left out.

Owaisi hits out at Mohan Bhagwat

The AIMIM chief further stated that the law does not serve any other purpose. He maintained that the RSS chief's word is 'not worth' the paper its written on. In addition, he slammed Bhagwat and stated that any law which gives citizenship on the basis of religion is unacceptable.

CAA keeps backdoor for non-Muslims excluded from NRC but leaves Muslims out. It serves no other purpose. Any law that gives citizenship on the basis of religion is unacceptable. Bhagwat’s word isn’t worth the paper it’s written on. pic.twitter.com/dZXoQIZKFo — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 22, 2021

'Debate on CAA-NRC over': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Addressing a book launch in Guwahati on Wednesday, Mohan Bhagwat claimed that the debate on the CAA-NRC laws is over. He further stated that CAA and NRC are not against any Indians, while suggesting that those seeking Indian citizenship must abide its rules and must fell for India.

"Debate on CAA-NRC is already over. If you are taking citizenship, you should abide rules of India, have a feeling for India. But if you take citizenship and still are not of India, this is wrong. CAA-NRC is not against any Indians. We are focusing on our minority but Pakistan is not following this rule. Few are politicising this for political gain and spreading misleading rumours. Things cannot be solved if one thinks of personal interest," said Bhagwat.

Assam NRC List

The list released by the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) revealed that 3,11,21,004 Assam residents have been found eligible, while 19,06,657 Assam residents have been found ineligible. The people who have been excluded did not submit their papers to the NRC authorities.