AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Rails Against UAPA After PM Modi's Strong Message On Terror

Hours after PM Modi's strong message on terrorism, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday castigated the amended UAPA law over its purported misuse. Addressing a public meeting in Delhi's Okhla for the MCD election, Owaisi alleged that many people are languishing in jail after being arrested under this legislation despite being innocent. He also hit out at Congress and AAP for backing the amendment to the UAPA when it was tabled in the Parliament three years ago. Incidentally, the PM had hailed the UAPA's role in the fight against terror while addressing a 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers and DGPs of states on October 28.

Asaduddin Owaisi stated, "Amit Shah introduced the UAPA law in July 2019. It was such a dirty amendment that any inspector of NIA in Delhi can declare a person 'terrorist' sitting anywhere. Who spoke against the UAPA amendment? Did Kejriwal not back the UAPA law? Today, under the same UAPA law, Khalid Saifi is rotting in jail. Many boys and girls are rotting in jail. Congress supported the UAPA amendment law introduced by Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. Who voted against that law? The name is Asaduddin Owaisi."

PM Modi unsparing on terror sympathizers

Speaking at a rally in Gujarat earlier in the day, PM Modi stressed, "Gujarat has been the target of terrorism for a long time. Whether it is Surat or Ahmedabad, many of my brothers and sisters in Gujarat died due to serial bomb blasts. Some months back, the Ahmedabad court gave a strict punishment to the guilty. Gujarat wanted an end to this game of terrorism. The BJP government in Gujarat took action against the sleeper cells of terrorists. In Gujarat, we arrested terrorists and took action against them. But no one can forget the manner in which the Congress government in Delhi only focused on releasing terrorists."

He also targeted the erstwhile Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre for its inaction on terror. He opined, "I kept on saying that terrorists should be targeted. But the Congress government kept on targeting Modi instead of terror. The result was that the morale of terrorists kept increasing. In every major city of the country, terrorism increased. In Delhi, when the Batla House encounter happened, Congress leaders wept in support of terrorists. Congress looks at terrorism from the prism of vote bank and appeasement". Gujarat will go to the polls on December 1 and 5.