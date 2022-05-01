AIMIM Chief Asks Maharashtra Govt To Maintain Law And Order Amid Raj Thackeray's Rally

After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray was given permission to hold the rally in Aurangabad on May 1, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that law and order must be maintained during the event. Owaisi further demanded the Maharashtra government to ensure the law and order situation is maintained amid the rally being held in Aurangabad. The permission was given after the Aurangabad Police imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the district amid the raging loudspeaker controversy in Maharashtra state.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, "If you give permission then law and order should be maintained. There shouldn't be a breach of law and order".

He added that he is certain that MNS will ensure peace will be maintained.

Further speaking of the rally held over the use of loudspeakers at mosques, the AIMIM chief said, "We are not a punching bag. If you feel so then you are highly mistaken".

Raj Thackeray arrives in Aurangabad for rally

Earlier on Saturday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray was welcomed amid beats of dhols by party workers at Aurangabad, where he will hold a rally on Maharashtra Day, May 1, over the use of loudspeakers at mosques.

Meanwhile, a poster war started between the city units of MNS and Shiv Sena before Raj Thackeray could reach Aurangabad. Sena workers put up hoardings in front of it with a photograph of late Bal Thackeray with the message – “Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, Ya Sam Dusre Hone Nahi”, to counter a poster of Raj Thackeray draped in a saffron shawl.

The rally comes in the backdrop of the ultimatum given by Raj Thackeray to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

Earlier, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state. This has sparked fear in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as the matter might deteriorate the law-and-order situation.

According to political experts, the venue of the rally is Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal, which is the place where Bal Thackeray used to hold his rallies and had for the first time demanded that Aurangabad be renamed, Sambhaji Nagar.

(Image: PTI)