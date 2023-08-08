AIMIM Chief Owaisi Demands Modi Govt Should Conduct Caste Census Immediately

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded that PM Modi-led government should conduct Caste Census immediately. Owaisi said that we (AIMIM) support the 42 demands which have been kept and we demand that the PM Modi-led government conduct Caste Census immediately and this 50 per cent quota should be breached.

Owaisi questioned the reservation procedure while speaking at the 8th National Convention of Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

"There are several important demands on which the government should start working immediately because 52 per cent population is getting 27 per cent reservations and the population which is 10 per cent is getting 50 per cent reservations which is wrong and should be corrected," he said.

"PM Modi is so much involved in work that China has occupied 2000 square km of the country's area and out of 55 patrolling points, the army is unable to enter 16 patrolling points," he further said.

"Unemployment is on the rise. Out of 300 posts for secretaries and joint secretaries OBC has not got even 11 per cent employment. We will support the no-confidence motion and vote against the Modi government," he said.

Speaking regarding the situation in Manipur, Owaisi said that he is working for the upliftment of the OBCs and the minorities. He said, "The Manipur situation should be discussed. It has been more than 90 days. 50K people have become refugees. Thousands of arms have been looted. This is the failure of the BJP government. This violence will stop only when the CM is removed in Manipur and an impartial investigation should be carried out for all the violence that took place in Manipur."