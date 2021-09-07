AIMIM Chief Owaisi Kickstarts UP Poll Campaign From Ayodhya; Hopes To Be Successful

Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday started his poll campaign. Addressing a ‘vanchit-shoshit samaj’ conference in Ayodhya district, the Hyderabad MP said that his party will fight polls with full strength and will bring Muslim political leadership in the northern state.

"We have to make our party successful in UP, just like we did in Bihar polls. We will fight polls in UP with full strength. In last 5 years, AIMIM has strengthened its organisation," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM president said he wants to make Muslim political leadership in Uttar Pradesh. "Rudauli's people have decided that Akhilesh Yadav is a Yadav leader and SP is a Yadav's party. If there is one community which doesn't have a political leadership/voice here it is the Muslims," he said, reported ANI.

On an alliance with Samajwadi Party, Owaisi said, "Some people ask me why don't I meet with Samajwadi Party? I tell them to ask this from Akhilesh. If he's ready to talk, then we will talk. But if you think, you will behave with me the way you behave with some Muslims in your party, then I'd prefer to die."

Owaisi is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, the AIMIM supremo will address a conference in Sultanpur. On September 9, one such conference is also planned in Barabanki.

'Afghanistan's takeover by Taliban not good for India'

Earlier in the day, Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed jailed gangster and former MP Atiq Ahmad and his wife to AIMIM. Replying to a question of the effect of Afghanistan's capture by the Taliban on UP polls, the Hyderabad MP said that the development in Afghanistan is not good for India and will benefit Pakistan more.

"Over Rs 35,000 crore of our taxpayers' money has been invested in developmental works of Afghanistan. Now the Taliban has come there. The changes in Afghanistan are not good for India," Owaisi said, "Whatever is happening (in Afghanistan) will benefit Pakistan more. This should be understood."