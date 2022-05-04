All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on May 4 took stock of the Jodhpur violence and blamed Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and its organisations for the clash. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ministers and Sangh Parivar are trying to ruin the atmosphere of Rajasthan and spreading hatred. The AIMIM chief further stated that during the rule of the previous Gehlot government, the Muslim community was oppressed and became the victim of police brutality.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Jodhpur Violence

"The people of BJP and Sangh Parivar are repeatedly spoiling the atmosphere of Rajasthan. PM Modi's minister reaching the Jodhpur violent site immediately after the clash is proof that BJP can go to any extent for politics. Modi government is fueling the fire of hatred and his ministers are igniting the fire," tweeted Owaisi.

मोदी सरकार नफ़रत की आग को भड़का रही है और उसके मंत्री घी डालने का काम कर रहे हैं। @ashokgehlot51 की पिछली सरकार में भी मुसलमान, पुलिस की ज़ियादती और हिंदुत्ववादी संगठनों के ज़ुल्म का शिकार हुए थे और इस सरकार में भी हालात नहीं बदले। 2/3 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 4, 2022

Why is Gehlot govt scared?: Asaduddin Owaisi

Raising a question at CM Ashok Gehlot's administration, Owaisi said that Muslims of Rajasthan couldn't celebrate Ramadan and Eid in peace. ''Why is the Gehlot government so scared that they are not even fulfilling their constitutional responsibility?'' the AIMIM chief questioned, and further stated that ''if the state government would have taken stern action, the criminals wouldn't showcase such courage today.''

"In the previous Ashok Gehlot government, Muslims were victims of police brutality and oppression by Hindutva organizations and the situation did not change in this government also. Is the Gehlot government so scared of the Sangh that it does not even want to fulfill its constitutional responsibility? The Muslims of Rajasthan did not go through Ramzan in peace and neither did their Eid. Had the Gehlot government taken exemplary action against these criminals wouldn't have such courage?

क्या गहलोत सरकार संघ से इतना डर गई है कि वो अपनी संवैधानिक ज़िम्मेदारी भी नहीं निभाना चाहती? राजस्थान के मुसलमानों का न तो रमज़ान अमन से गुज़रा और न ही उनकी ईद। अगर गहलोत सरकार इन मुजरिमों के ख़िलाफ़ उदाहरणात्मक कार्रवाई करती तो क्या इन गुंडों की इतनी हिम्मत होती? 3/3 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 4, 2022

Jodhpur violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night. As per sources, the altercation started after objections were raised to a flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons were injured in the violence. Reportedly, there is heavy police deployment in the area even now.

As a precautionary measure, the Jodhpur district administration temporarily suspended internet services in the district. According to an order disseminated by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur starting at 1 am Tuesday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tweeted about the same late at night and urged people to maintain peace in the area.

Image: PTI