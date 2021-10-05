AIMIM Chief Owaisi Lauds Party's Sadeka Bibi For Winning Bharuch By-poll

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lauded his party candidate for winning the by-election from ward number 10 in the Bharuch Municipality. The by-poll to the Bharuch municipality was initiated after Congress Councillor Asma Shaikh succumbed to COVID earlier this year. This year, AIMIM's candidate Sadeka Bibi had contested from ward number 10 in the Bharuch Municipality.

Expressing jubilation, Asaduddin Owaisi lauded AIMIM Gujarat President Sabir Kabliwala and congratulated Sadeka Bibi for winning the by-election.

Alhamdulillah @aimim_national won Bharuch municipality ward no 10 bye election by 1400 votes.



Thanks to the leadership of Gujarat President @SabirKabliwala sb & Bharuch City President Sahil Malek sb. Congrats to our candidate Sadeka Bibi. Grateful to all for entrusting Majlis — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 5, 2021

Since the formation of the municipality, Congress Councilors used to win from ward number 10 from the Bharuch municipality. However, the municipality continues to remain in control of the BJP which has 32 of the 44 seats.

BJP Sweeps Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Polls

The ruling BJP on Tuesday retained the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) and won in two other civic bodies in Gujarat, while the Congress took away Bhanvad municipality in Devbhumi-Dwarka district from the saffron party. The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday registered a landslide victory in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections - its first majority for a decade. Of the 44 seats that went into the polls, BJP won 41 seats. Congress won two seats while Aam Aadmi Party won one seat. Other parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India among others could not win a single seat.

The votes for the local polls were cast on Sunday, September 30. Of the 5,69,785 votes polled, 2,64,902 votes (46.49%) were polled in favour of BJP that fielded candidates from all 44 seats. 1,59,669 votes (28.02%) in favour of Congress that fielded candidates on 44 seats and 1,24,054 votes (21.77%) in favour of AAP that fielded candidates on 40 seats.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes was also held for three other municipalities - Okha and Bhanvad in Devbhumi-Dwarka district, and Thara municipality of Banaskantha district. As per the final figures released by the SEC after counting of votes, the BJP won 20 out of 24 seats in Thara, while the Congress got only four seats. The BJP retained Okha municipality by winning 34 out of 36 seats, while two seats went to Congress. However, in a setback to the BJP, Congress emerged victorious in Bhanvad by winning 16 out of 24 seats. The BJP, which managed to win only eight seats this time, was in power in Bhanvad since 1995.

(Image: PTI)