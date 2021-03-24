AIMIM Chief Owaisi Speaks To Republic TV; Confirms Contesting West Bengal Assembly Polls

After AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced that his party will be contesting in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, he on Tuesday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. When asked about the number of seats on which his party will contest, the AIMIM chief said that he will reveal the number during a public meeting, which is scheduled to take place on March 27 in Sagardighi, West Bengal.

It is important to note here that Earlier there were speculations that Owaisi would opt out of the elections after failing to form an alliance with Futura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Party (ISF) to fight the polls. Siddiqui's party is contesting elections in alliance with ISF Left and Congress.

Owaisi while speaking to Republic TV said, "AIMIM will be fighting West Bengal elections and the number of seats for which the party will contest will be declared on March 27, during a public rally in the poll-bound state."

The AIMIM Chief has confirmed to Republic TV that he will hold a public meeting on March 27 at Sagerdighi SN High School, during which he will reveal the number of seats that his party would contest in the state elections. It is pertinent to note that Muslim voters in Bengal account for about 30 per cent of the total voters in the state. Buoyed by winning 5 of the 20 seats it contested in the 2020 Bihar state polls and retain 44 seats in the high-octave Hyderabad civic polls, Owaisi had announced his decision to contest Bengal polls.

In February, Kolkata police denied permission to the AIMIM Chief to hold a rally without citing a reason. Though TMC denied having played a role in the cancellation of the rally, Owaisi alleged that MPs of the ruling party who speak about freedom of expression in Parliament had a different standard in Bengal.

Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

When asked to comment on the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2022, Asaduddin Owaisi said that AIMIM has formed an alliance with SBSP Chief Om Prakash. While replying to the question that what is there in this alliance that sets it apart from the rest of the alliances in the state, he said, "There is enough space and Political vacuum that has been created by both parties. I am sure that this alliance has the capacity to fill that vacuum."

