AIMIM Chief Owaisi Unleashes Attack At Congress, Slams Manifesto Ahead Of K'taka Polls

With the political arena heating up ahead of the May 10 Karnataka polls, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Congress, saying, "When Babri Masjid was demolished, they (Congress) made a resolution to rebuild a mosque there. What became of that? A lot of things are said before elections. You can see what happens post-elections."

On Congress' claim that he (AIMIM) has been sent by the BJP to divide Muslim votes in the state, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi further censured the grand old party and added, "This is nonsense. We are contesting only two seats across Karnataka. There is a saying in Urdu: "Naach na jaane aangan tedha," That is their case.

This comes after the Congress released its manifesto for the Karnataka polls, making a slew of promises such as 'Gruha Jyoti', 'Gruha Lakshmi,' and 'Anna Bhagya,' even as it apparently sought to draw a parallel between Bajrang Dal and PFI and said it would take decisive action as per law, including imposing a ban on any organisations that promote enmity and hatred. The manifesto was released by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of senior state leaders.

The party also promised to release the Socio-Economic caste census and accord social justice accordingly. The Congress said it will ensure 80 percent of jobs in Karnataka to local people in both the public and private sectors. The party has promised a start-up fund of Rs 10 crore to each constituency. Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.