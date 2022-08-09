AIMIM Claims 'nobody Asked Us' As Mahagathbandhan Alliance Is Set To Form Govt In Bihar

With the re-forging of the Mahagathbandhan complete, and the claim on the government in Bihar staked, AIMIM came up with grievances on Tuesday. Sources in the party told Republic that no one ever called the AIMIM for being a part of the Mahagathbandhan or extending support to the government.

Pertinently, in June, four of the five AIMIM MLAs in Bihar joined RJD. The four MLAs - Muhammed Izhar Asfi, Shahnawaz Alam (Jokihat), Syed Ruknuddin and Azhar Nayeemi joined RJD, with Akhtarul Iman as the lone MLA of AIMIM in the 242-Member Bihar Assembly.

"RJD induced 4 of our MLAs away, perhaps for this reason. We expected something like this when our MLAs were snatched'," sources in the party said, on the condition of anonymity.

Mahagathbandhan to form government in Bihar?

A list of 164 MLAs was submitted to Governor Phagu Chauhan by Nitish Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as they met him at Raj Bhawan. For any party or an alliance to form a government in the state, they have to have 122 MLAs or above in support, of the 242-member Assembly. With the JDU (45), HAMS (4) merging with RJD (79), Congress (19) and Left parties (16) along with the support of one independent MLA, they have comfortably crossed the 122-mark and staked a claim in the government.

Jointly addressing the media, Nitish Kumar said, "The Mahagathbandhan would work for the betterment of the people of Bihar." Tejashwi Yadav on the other hand, said," Bihar today has shown everyone, given a message to all the Oppositions in the country that one who takes the issues seriously and fights for them, is accepted by the people."

Sources say that a small swearing-in ceremony will be held in Rj Bhawan on Wednesday, wherein Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Chief Minister and Tejashwi Yadav as the Deputy Chief Minister. More Ministers will be inducted in the Cabinet at a later stage.