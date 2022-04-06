Last Updated:

AIMIM Corporator Booked, Arrested For Abusing, Threatening Police On Duty In Telangana

Hours after a video of Mohammed Gouseuddin threatening the police started doing the rounds, the AIMIM corporator was arrested by the Telangana police.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
AIMIM

Hours after a video of Mohammed Gouseuddin threatening the police started doing the rounds, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator was arrested by the Telangana police on Wednesday. AIMIM corporator Mohammed Gouseuddin has to undergo a medical test after which he will be sent to judicial custody. The police have registered an FIR against Gouseuddin under sections 353- (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his/her duty) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. 

The action pertains to an incident that took place on Tuesday at 2:15 AM, wherein AIMIM corporator Mohammed Gouseuddin  was called in by local shopkeepers of the Bholakpur area after they were caught by two police personnel of Telangana operating beyond the permissible time. On reaching, Gouseuddin abused the personnel and even called them “sau rupaye ka aadmi” as they tried to explain to him that they were just performing their duties.

TRS government condemns incident, calls for action

The police action comes after many from the TRS government in Telangana condemned the action of the corporator. Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR) demanded stern action against Gouseuddin. Outlining that such 'nonsense' will not be tolerated, KTR had called on Telangana DGP Garu to take 'stern action' against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty. 

Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) spokesperson and Telangana Mineral Development Corporation chairman Manne Krishank condemned the behaviour and said that the Telangana government does not allow any kind of "lawlessness" in the state. Speaking exclusively to Republic on the same, the TRS leader, while noting that Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has already responded to the incident said that no Corporator or person can stop a government official from doing his duty.

"Here, the police department was discharging its duty and it was not right on the part of the Corporator to obstruct their work. This is why Minister KTR has responded calling it a nuisance as it won't be tolerated no matter whichever political party he comes from," the TRS leader further said. 

