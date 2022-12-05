AIMIM Defiant Despite 'no-show' In Gujarat Exit Polls; Accuses BJP Of 'polarisation'

After the Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll predicted a landslide victory for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Gujarat Assembly elections, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has reacted to it.

Appearing on The Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan accused BJP of "polarization". He also stated that Owaisi's part is in the fray for the people of Gujarat.

"We fought in 13 seats and there too was strong competition. We are in the fray for the people of Gujarat," Pathan said while accusing the saffron party of polarization.

Gujarat Exit Poll 2022: PMARQ projects big BJP win

Ahead of the counting of results, the Republic PMARQ Exit Poll has predicted that BJP will come to power in Gujarat for the seventh term with a two-thirds majority.

BJP is projected to win 128-148 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Congress is predicted to settle for just 30-42 which is almost half of the 77 seats it won in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Party Seat Prediction BJP 128-148 Congress 30-42 AAP 2-10 Others 0-3 Total 182

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to bag 2-10 seats. Others which might include Independents or candidates of smaller parties like AIMIM are projected to get 0-3 seats.

While BJP is projected to get a whopping 48.2% vote share, Congress 32.6% of votes, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP 15.4% and Independents and other candidates 3.8% as per PMARQ Exit Poll.

Elections in Gujarat were held in two phases. The first phase was held on December 1 on 89 seats. The second phase was held on December 5 on the remaining 93 seats. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.