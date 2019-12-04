AIMIM Denied Permission To Hold Rally On Army's Brigade Parade Ground In WB

Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, the AIMIM led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is all set to enter the political atmosphere of Bengal and planned to organize a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in January in 2020. The party had sought permission from the Eastern Command of Indian Army in Kolkata to hold the rally in the second week of January, with Owaisi as the main speaker. Although, the permission was denied by the authorities following which the state unit of the party is looking forward to knocking the doors of Calcutta High Court.

'We will go to court to get permission'

"Asaduddin Owaisi wants to launch the party in Bengal. Timing is between the first and second week of January. We wrote to the Army for permission. They have refused. They said that the state told them not to give us permission. We will go to court to get permission. We will be speaking to party leaders and go to court," alleged Zameerul Hassan, state president. The party believes that their demand for holding the event at Brigade is just, as no one ground can cater to the footfall expected to witness Asauddin Owaisi.

"We cannot do it on another ground. Others are small. 10 lakh people will be present. There will be law and order issues if we can't accommodate them. Owaisi will pull massive crowds here as he did in Ranchi and in Shivaji Park in Mumbai," stated the state in-charge.

'Where have we supported BJP?'

The development comes weeks after a war of words between Mamata Banerjee and Asaduddin Owaisi, after the CM Mamata Banerjee warned the people against "minority extremism", in an obvious but indirect attack on the AIMIM. Owaisi was quick to hit back saying Muslims in Bengal are ranked "worst" on development indicators. Taking a dig at CM's comment that AIMIM is sent to Bengal by BJP, Hassan said that TMC served ministries with BJP at Centre twice.

"Educated people don't understand what she says. Where have we supported BJP? We fought against them in Maharasthra and Bihar. We were ready to fight BJP in Bengal for 2019 elections but Owaisi told us not to as he thought it will be beneficial for BJP at that time. In this way Owaisi supported Mamata by not giving candidates in Lok Sabha elections," said Hassan.

'She knows BJP better than us'

Hassan event went on to raise questions on Mamata Banerjee's intentions to stop the BJP in Bengal. He stated that he 'doubts' it completely. "All TMC leaders have turned into the top leadership in Bengal BJP. Mamata Banerjee supplied leaders and workers to BJP. She has served two ministries with BJP. She knows BJP better than us. In 2021, the fight is between us and BJP. Trinamool is not a factor," said the leader who accused Mamata Banerjee of serving 'fake secularism'.

