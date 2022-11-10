AIMIM Divided Over Tipu Jayanti Celebrations At Karnataka's Hubbali Eidgah Maidan

On Thursday, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was divided over the celebrations of Tipu Jayanti in Karnataka's Hubbali. On Wednesday, the BJP-ruled Hubbali Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) granted permission for celebrating the Jayanti at the Eidgah Maidan in Hubbali. Notably, an application for approval was submitted by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Samata Sainik Dal.

#BREAKING | Row over Tipu Jayanti celebrations; AIMIM divided over celebrations at Eidgah Maidan -https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/8IK4VKDbdl — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2022

AIMIM district president Naseer Ahmed has said that Eidgah is sacred ground and Tipu Jayanti should not be celebrated there. However, a local AIMIM leader Vijay Guntral said that they would go ahead and celebrate the Jayanti at Eidgah.

Speaking to reporters, HDMC Mayor Eresh Anchatgeri said, “Several organizations had approached us seeking permission for the celebration of Tipu Jayanti. Besides Tipu Jayanti, the corporation also gave a nod to Kanaka, and Vanake Obavva Jayanti celebrations. We have considered all their requests and given permission for celebrations but with a few conditions. We will also collect a nominal fee from the organizers and will give permission to organize Jayanti.”

Meanwhile, the AIMIM district president Naseer Ahmed said, “AIMIM Party is against the celebrations of Tipu Jayanti in Eidgah Maidan. Eidgah Maidan is sacred ground and is only meant for flag hosting and holding namaz.”

Responding to Naseer Ahmed, local AIMIM leader Vijay Guntral said, “We will celebrate Tipu Jayanti at 11 am tomorrow at Eidgah ground. Earlier we had decided to go ahead with the celebrations and the party had approved it. Party gave permission to me to go ahead with the celebrations but Naseer Ahmed is changing his stance because of pressure from someone.”

BJP against AIMIM’s decision

BJP leader Sathish Reddy said, “In Karnataka, AIMIM is not a big party but they are trouble makers. They have given speeches against Hindus and now they want to celebrate Tipu Jayanti. We condemn what AIMIM is doing. Whenever they conducted any program, they create problems for us.”

Ahead of Tipu Jayanti celebrations, security has been heightened at Hubbali's Eidgah. One faction of AIMIM is to go ahead with Tipu Jayanti celebrations while the other faction opposes. Notably, Hubble's Eidgah is divided into two parts, one for celebrations, and entry is prohibited on the other side.

'Shouldn't be celebrated because of law & order problems': Congress

Security personnel has been deployed across all three gates at Hubbali's Eidgah. Opposing Tipu Jayanti celebrations at Hubbali's Eidgah, Congress said, "It shouldn't be celebrated because of law and order problems. Permission shouldn't be given to any organizations or groups to conduct any celebrations at Eidgah."

Earlier in August, the Karnataka High Court had allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Eidgah ground. This was the first time that the Hindu festival was celebrated at the controversial ground.