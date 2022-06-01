AIMIM Enters Poll Fray In Rajasthan; Asaduddin Owaisi Open For Alliance In 2023 Election

In a key political development on Tuesday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi launched his party's Rajasthan unit and announced a 6-member core committee. Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Owaisi affirmed that AIMIM will contest the 2023 Assembly polls in the state and even constitute an alliance if required. On this occasion, he ruled out the possibility of joining hands with BJP and Congress, dubbing them 'two sides of the same coin.' Evading a question on whether AIMIM will ally with BTP, Owaisi stressed that he can answer this only after the party organization is strengthened.

Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "AIMIM will participate in the upcoming Assembly polls with full strength. We will reveal the number of seats we will contest very soon. First, we will strengthen our organization. We will form an alliance if necessary at the right time looking at the circumstances."

Lashing out at Congress for describing AIMIM as BJP's B-team, the Hyderabad MP observed, "You didn't find anyone from Rajasthan whom you could make a Rajya Sabha MP? There are 25 Lok Sabha and 10 Rajya Sabha seats. Why is the Muslim community not represented? Making such an allegation is a sign of its frustration."

AIMIM's gradual national expansion

With 1 MP and 7 MLAs in Telangana, AIMIM is considered a formidable force in Hyderabad. In recent years, however, the party has spread its wings to different parts of the country including Maharashtra and Bihar. For instance, AIMIM bagged one Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly seats in Maharashtra in 2019. Moreover, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party's candidates won 5 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls. Refuting the accusation that AIMIM was responsible for Mahagatbandhan's defeat, Owaisi pointed out that NDA's victory margin on the aforesaid seats was more than the votes secured by his party.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, AIMIM had the best strike rate among all other parties by winning 44 out of the 51 wards in which it fielded candidates. Recently, the party contested the local bodies' election in Gujarat in an alliance with Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party winning 17 seats in the Municipalities of Modasa, Godhra and Bharuch. On the other hand, the Owaisi-led party failed to win a single seat in West Bengal as well as Tamil Nadu. Despite Asaduddin Owaisi addressing hundreds of meetings for the party, AIMIM also drew a blank in UP last year while garnering a vote share of 0.49%.