AIMIM, IUML File Reply In Plea For Ban On Parties With Religious Symbols, Claim 'secular'

In a plea seeking a ban on political parties that uses names and symbols with religious connotations, after the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) filed its counter affidavit in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 31.

The plea has been filed by Jitendra Tyagi, formerly UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi. In his plea, Tyagi said that the use of religious symbols or names to seek votes violates provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and goes against the principle of secularism under the Constitution.

He also provided a list of political parties using poll symbols or party names with religious connotations. Besides AIMIM and IUML, Tyagi's list included names of several other lesser-known political parties such as the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Hindu Ekta Andolan Party, Christian Democratic Front, Indian Christian Secular Party, and Sehajdhari Sikh Party.

'Must not be selective in approach'

In the affidavit, AIMIM argued that the mere mention of the word 'Muslim' in the name of the party does not make any special appeal to voters on the basis of religion, and cannot be called a violation of the principle of secularism. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party cited its Constitution and said that its ''membership is open to all'' persons irrespective of their caste, creed, or religion.

On the other hand, IUML, in its affidavit filed on January 30, had said that it was an “inherently” secular party and added that it now has more than 100 elected members in the local bodies that belong to the Hindu and Christian communities in the state of Kerala.

Taking cognisance of the affidavits, and objections that a particular religion was being targetted, a bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice BV Nagarathna advised the petitioner to be "fair to everyone" and "secular" and should not give room for an allegation that only a particular community was targeted. While adjourning the matter, the bench, in its order said that non-compliance with its earlier order(which directed the petitioner to implead all the parties which will get affected) would be dealt with and considered on the next hearing date.